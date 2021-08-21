Bexar County inmate dies on Saturday after medical episode, authorities say

First responders were dispatched to the detention facility late Saturday morning.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Medical Examiner's office confirms someone died at the Bexar County jail Saturday morning.

First responders were called to the booking section of the facility just before noon. Local authorities confirmed medics were called to help a 66-year-old inmate who had been found unresponsive, but they died shortly after noon.

No additional details about the deceased have been released as of yet, including a final cause of death.

A multi-unit investigation by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office is now underway.