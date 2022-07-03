House catches fire, strong winds spread flames

The initial call came out as a fire on the porch. But due to the high winds, the fire quickly spread and engulfed the home with flames.

SAN ANTONIO — A house caught on fire early Monday morning in south Bexar County. Just before 5 a.m., firefighters responded to the blaze in the 11000 block of U.S. Highway 181 South near Donop Road.

Officials with Bexar County ESD #10 said the initial call came out as a fire on the porch. But due to the high winds, the fire quickly spread and engulfed the home with flames.

Firefighters quickly attacked the fire and were able to get the fire under control. Primary and secondary searches of the home were clear.

It's unclear how many people were in the home at the time. It appears though that they made it out safely.

Arson investigators were called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

The home was severely damaged by the fire.