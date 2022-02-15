'Very active' brush fire burning along US 281 in far south Bexar County

The highway has been closed in both directions as crews battle the blaze.

SAN ANTONIO — Multiple fire crews have been dispatched to battle a large brush fire burning alongside U.S. 281 on the far south side late Tuesday afternoon, near the Mission del Lago Golf Course.

The highway has been temporarily shut down in both directions in the area as the blaze continues to burn.

Around 5:30 p.m. San Antonio Fire officials told KENS 5 the incident was "still very active," and that at least one person has been taken to a hospital.

KENS Eyewitness Beto Muñoz sent video from near Mission del Lago of the blaze creeping along the edge of the property; a truck can briefly be seen engulfed by the flames.

