Salazar describes 'cause for concern' after officials search for vehicle involved in shooting of two teens

SAN ANTONIO — BCSO is searching for suspects following a Tuesday-afternoon shooting that left two teens hurt on the northeast side, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Deputies initially responded to the area along the 8200 block of FM 78 near Converse around 1:45 p.m., where Salazar said two teens ages 15 and 18 were fighting while a crowd watched from the sidewalk.

Then, Salazar said, a small sedan-like vehicle pulled up and an occupant shot at both. One person inside the vehicle was also shot.

According to officials, the 15-year-old jumped into the vehicle that was shooting and was taken to a nearby address. Officials also believe the 15-year-old is familiar with the person in the vehicle.

Both teens were taken to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Salazar said another cause for concern is "seeing an upward trend in handguns being readily available to young folks."

Another common theme Salazar explains is finding stolen guns used in crime events.

"It's not going to surprise me one bit when later on down the road we find if we're able to find those weapons to find that they were stolen in a burglary or vehicle in this area. It's becoming a pretty common theme for us," he said.

If you have any information on the suspects involved in the shooting, please call BCSO at 210-335-6000.

---

