BCSO: Gun used in fatal shooting of Bexar Co. teen may have been stolen

A teenage girl has been charged with manslaughter after the incident.

SAN ANTONIO — Note: The above video is from a July 1 story.

A day after Bexar County authorities say a 16-year-old died from gunshot wounds after a group of juveniles appear to have been playing with a firearm, officials say a 14-year-old girl has been arrested on manslaughter charges.

The suspect confessed that she pulled the trigger when Moses Reyes was shot in the shoulder, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. He said the shooting is believed to be accidental in nature, and the firearm is in deputies' custody.

"It's a tragic situation no matter how you look at it," Salazar said.

The sheriff added investigators believe the weapon in question may have been stolen, although it doesn't show up in their databases as such, meaning there's a possibility the rightful owner does not know it was stolen or didn't report it.

Therefore, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking that any county resident who had a firearm stolen recently give the agency a call to help them narrow down their investigation. Their number is (210)335-6000.

Salazar added the incident goes to show how important it is that parents take gun safety seriously, especially when it comes to storing them where children can't reach them.

"Please: Safeguard your weapons," he said. "We all want to believe our kids would never play with a gun. But we just never know what our children are doing when we are not around."

Officials say they believe as many as eight juveniles were in the room at the time the gunfire rang out, but they have reason to believe at least two left before deputies arrived at the scene—and possibly took another firearm that may have been stolen.