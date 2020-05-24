x
1 dead, another arrested after west-side homicide, Bexar Co. deputies say

Details are few as of now, but the agency says there is no further threat in the area.
Credit: KENS 5

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County deputies say they are investigating a homicide incident that left a woman dead on the far west side Sunday afternoon. 

According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, a man has been arrested. Neither he nor the victim have been identified as of yet. 

The incident unfolded on the 3800 block of Krie Trail and involved a knife, but no other details have been provided. A KENS 5 crew is on the way to the scene to learn more. 

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for more information. 