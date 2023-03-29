BCSO searching for missing woman

Lynnette Martinez, 30, was last seen in the 11000 block of Luckey Ledge Street in west Bexar County on March 23.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a woman who has been missing since last week.

Lynnette Martinez, 30, was last seen in the 11000 block of Luckey Ledge Street in west Bexar County on March 23. Authorities said she was last seen wearing a red dress with white and black boots, and possibly a black cowboy hat.

BCSO said she's about 5'2" and 120 pounds, and said she has purple and black hair but may be wearing a wig.

Anyone with information on Lynnette's whereabouts is urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at (210) 335-6000 or e-mail missingpersons@bexar.org.

