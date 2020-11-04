SAN ANTONIO — The number of Bexar County deputies who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus has shot up to 14, after county officials say they've received word of 11 more recently-graduated deputies who were diagnosed with the disease.

In all, BCSO officials said 13 of the 14 deputies confirmed to have the coronavirus all come from the same 2020 graduate class. However, the new confirmations belong to a cohort that was already on temporary leave after one of them tested positive.

As of now, according to officials, the new cases are believed to have been transmitted through close contact. BCSO says the risk of other staff as well as inmates is still believed to be low "as a result of proactive measures taken by administration" to slow the spread of COVID-19 within the agency's ranks.

In addition to the 14 deputies, a civilian employee, a dispatcher and an inmate at Bexar County Jail have also tested positive for the coronavirus.