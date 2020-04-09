BCSO looking for woman missing since Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County authorities are asking the public to keep an eye open for a 40-year-old woman missing since Tuesday night, when she disappeared on the far north region of the county.
Sandy Cisneros stands 5 feet tall, weighs about 135 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. BCSO officials say Cisneros was wearing black leggings, white sandals, a pink long-sleeved T-shirt and her hair in a bun when she was last seen on the 4000 block of Bay Shore, near the intersection of Evans and Bulverde.
Anyone with information as to Cisneros's wheerabouts is urged to contact BCSO at (210)335-6000.