BCSO looking for woman missing since Tuesday

Sandy Cisneros disappeared from her residents on the far north end of Bexar County.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County authorities are asking the public to keep an eye open for a 40-year-old woman missing since Tuesday night, when she disappeared on the far north region of the county.

Sandy Cisneros stands 5 feet tall, weighs about 135 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. BCSO officials say Cisneros was wearing black leggings, white sandals, a pink long-sleeved T-shirt and her hair in a bun when she was last seen on the 4000 block of Bay Shore, near the intersection of Evans and Bulverde.