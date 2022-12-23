BCSO looking man missing from Converse

Authorities say Malik Johnson, 24, was last seen Thursday wearing no shirt and blue and orange shorts. They say he has a condition that requires medication.

CONVERSE, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is looking for Malik Johnson, 24, who went missing from Converse on Thursday.

Authorities say Johnson was last seen in the 7000 block of Kitty Hawk around noon on December 22, wearing no shirt, blue and orange shorts, and red slippers. They add that Johnson has a medical condition that requires medication.

BCSO said Johnson is about 5'10" and 190 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.

This is a developing story.

