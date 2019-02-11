SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County deputies say detention center officials "interrupted" the suicide attempt of a 35-year-old inmate early Saturday afternoon, performing life-saving measures before transporting him to a local hospital.

The inmate, Rondell Lee Peterson, was arrested Friday on human trafficking and child sexual assault charges. Sheriff Javier Salazar said doctors placed him in an medically-induced coma "until they can stabilize him."

"He is facing quite a bit of time in jail if he's found guilty," he said.

The incident comes three days after a new jail chief was appointed to support current staff, and a few weeks after a series of erroneous releases at the facility.

