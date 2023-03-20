Here's why BCSO is increasing their presence at two San Antonio high schools

During spring break, there was a shooting off campus involving two high school students, according to a letter from Southwest ISD.

SAN ANTONIO — Families of students at two local high schools can expect to see more Bexar County deputies near their campuses.

The sheriff's office is increasing its presence around Brennan High School in Northside ISD and Southwest High School in Southwest ISD.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said this is in direct response to gun and drug related activity near the schools, or involving students from the schools. Deputies from various units are being reallocated to form a School Safety Task Force, which will operate until the end of the school year.

"Right before spring break, we had a couple of incidents of armed suspects being in or near [Brennan]," said Sheriff Salazar.

He referenced one of the most recent arrest of a Brennan student who appeared to be posing with a gun in a school restroom. The 17-year-old was charged after the incident.

Salazar also recognized similar issues and a need for increased presence at Southwest High School. During spring break, there was a shooting off campus involving two high school students, according to a letter from Southwest ISD.

"We have not had any increased gun incidents or criminal activity on campus, and we want to keep it that way. We are aware there was an incident over spring break in one of our neighborhoods," said Jenny Collier, SWISD Chief Communications Officer.

Collier said the district is set to meet with BCSO on Tuesday to discuss how the two can work together and identify safety needs.

"What we mainly want to do is how can we work with them? How can we make sure that this doesn't move over to the campus? How can we prevent any issues happening in the neighborhood from moving over to our campus?"

Salazar said the sheriff's officer overall involvement will be based off both districts needs.

In a statement from Northside ISD, the district said they're appreciative of the support shown by BCSO and the collaborative effort between them and the Northside ISD Police Department in keeping students and staff safe.