Details are few as of now.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people are hospitalized Thursday evening after a far-west-side shooting, according to Bexar County authorities, though it's unclear if anyone is in custody.

The incident is unfolding on the 12300 block of Lexi Petal, near the intersection of Alamo and Alamo Ranch parkways. Deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office are at the scene.