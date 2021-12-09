Human remains belong to missing teen who was planning to join Marines, authorities say

While he wouldn't commit to calling it a homicide case, Sheriff Salazar said there are more signs of foul play than not.

SAN ANTONIO — Sheriff Javier Salazar said “badly decomposed” human remains discovered by an Atascosa rancher on Sunday have been identified as a San Antonio teen who went missing in August.

Authorities also said they believe someone is responsible for 18-year-old Anthony Xavier Luna’s death, though Salazar wouldn’t commit to calling it a murder case. An exact cause of death has yet to be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

“I still maintain there are more signs of foul play than not at this point in the case,” the sheriff said Thursday afternoon.

The remains were found early Sunday afternoon along the 11400 block of Kearney Road. Authorities said body parts and clothes were scattered over a large area.

Salazar said all indications show Luna was an upstanding citizen before he was last seen getting into a black car outside Southwest High School on August 27, adding he was planning to become a U.S. Marine.

Luna’s family called the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 11, at which point he was officially listed as a missing person. It was also around that time that, according to Salazar, the teen may have been spotted in the area of Loop 410/I-90.

“Whether he was alive and well at that time, we don’t know.”