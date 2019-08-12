SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County authorities confirmed that a body was found by deputies in far northeast San Antonio Friday, in a house owned by someone the neighbor had apparently not seen in a few months.

BCSO Spokesperson Adelina Simpson said that there was "a foul odor coming from the house" when deputies arrived on the scene. They initially went to the Glen Court property because of dogs that were running loose.

Authorities say that while the investigation is ongoing, "it appears that foul play was not a factor."

The victim has not been identified by deputies.