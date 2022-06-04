BCSO withholds body camera footage of deadly shooting of 18-year-old, at family's request

The family claims the teen had been compliant with court orders, and this could have been handled differently.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said it was withholding body camera footage of an incident that took place earlier this month where a man was found dead after allegedly shooting a deputy, citing a request by his family.

That video is expected to "be kept private throughout the ongoing investigation," BCSO officials said.

18-year-old Robert Inosencio died during a confrontation with deputies at his home on Demya Drive on Tuesday, April 5.

The standoff lasted several hours. A deputy, identified as 54-year-old Miguel Gonzalez, attempted to arrest Inosencio. Then, Inosencio reportedly shot Gonzalez. The deputy was taken to a local hospital.

Previously, Sheriff Javier Salazar said the suspect was inside a backyard "shed" of some type along the 200 block of Demya Drive on the far west side when a group of deputies and a sergeant attempted to make contact with him around 3 p.m.

Law enforcement officers were working to execute a pair of felony warrants for robbery and a drug-related crime. San Antonio Police were called to the family home that day for a family disturbance with a gun.

The family claims the teen had been compliant with court orders, and this could have been handled differently.

Alternately sobbing and cursing, the teenager’s mother, Amanda Inosencio, struggled to recover from the news that her son was gone.

The mother said she begged deputies to let her intervene and talk with her son to avoid a tragedy.

Amanda said deputies refused her request, telling her that Inosencio was barricaded inside a backyard structure, refusing to surrender. Amanda said she believes deputies wouldn’t give her access to her son because he was already dead.

While expressing condolences to the family, Sheriff Javier Salazar said that, sadly, Inosencio brought this on himself by shooting at deputies first.

Salazar said Inosencio did not respond when deputies knocked on the front door. A deputy then went to the back door and found it unlocked.

"The suspect began firing either through the door or once the door opened," he said.

The deputy was struck in the upper back. The sheriff said law enforcement returned fire, and a few hours after the initial confrontation they used "a drone operator" to enter the property, at which point the suspect was found dead.