Public Safety

BCSO: Authorities investigating fatal accident at Loop 1604 and Pleasanton

Details of the incident remain unclear as of now.
SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County authorities say they are investigating a fatal auto accident at Loop 1604 and Pleasanton Road on the far south side, and are asking commuters to avoid the area for now. 

It's unclear how many victims were involved in the incident, or how many cars were involved. The eastbound and westbound lanes of Loop 1604 near Pleaston are closed for the time being, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. 
This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for more information. 