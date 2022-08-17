Bandera County authorities investigating after discovery of human remains

The gender wasn't immediately identifiable, and it's unclear how long the remains may have been there.

SAN ANTONIO — Bandera County authorities are investigating a Wednesday-evening discovery of human remains as a homicide case, according to officials.

Matt King, chief deputy with the local sheriff's office, told KENS 5 a passerby stumbled on the remains along a roadway near Red Bluff Creek and contacted authorities. Investigators say they appear to have been burned, but haven't been able to determine if the victim was a man or a woman, citing advanced decomposition.

JUST IN: Bandera County officials tell us a body was found on the side of the road on 1283/Brooklyn at Red Bluff Creek this afternoon. It was burned and wrapped in a blanket. They’re trying to determine if it’s a male or female. @KENS5 pic.twitter.com/rUlkErKw80 — Alicia Neaves (@AliciaNeavesTV) August 18, 2022

The remains have been sent for an autopsy elsewhere as authorities in Bandera investigate.

MORE TEXAS STORIES:

---

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.