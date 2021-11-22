x
Backyard bonfire spreads to home on east side

The fire was burning in the backyard on Vine Street when strong winds caused the flames to spread to the house, fire officials said.

SAN ANTONIO — An out-of-control bonfire spread to a home on the east side late Sunday night, fire officials said. The fire was burning in the backyard on Vine Street when strong winds caused the flames to spread to the house.

Firefighters were called out around 11:30 p.m. They said the homeowner had poured gas on it before it spread. When crews arrived on the scene, there were flames coming through the roof.

They were able to stop the flames from spreading to the home next door. No injuries were reported, but the home sustained significant damage.

