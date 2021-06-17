Authorities searching for missing elderly man last seen Thursday in Kerrville

Thomas Fox was last seen in the 800 block of Guadalupe in Kerrville.

KERRVILLE, Texas — A Silver Alert was issued Friday afternoon from a missing elderly man last seen in Kerrville.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Thomas Cyril Fox, 88, was last seen in the 800 block of Guadalupe at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 17.

Authorities describe Fox as bald with blue eyes, 5'8" and weighing 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue-green Hawaiian shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Fox drives a silver 2013 Volkswagen Passat with disabled Texas license plates.

Anyone with information is urged to report it to the Kerrville Police Department by calling (830) 257-8181.