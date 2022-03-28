Authorities in Medina County plan to reopen roads on Tuesday for residents impacted by Das Goat Fire

Officials said the fire is now 70% contained, and that the entrance to the High Mountain subdivision will reopen at 9 a.m. to residents with IDs.

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities plan to reopen roads on Tuesday for residents impacted by the Das Goat Fire that has burned almost 1,100 acres of land in Medina County.

The Medina County Office of Emergency Management said that the fire is now 70% contained, and that the entrance to the High Mountain subdivision will reopen at 9 a.m. to residents with IDs.

"County Road 2615 remains closed from just North of Paradise Canyon to County Road 265. County Road 271 is closed from County Road 265 going approximately 3 miles south," officials said in a Facebook post on Monday afternoon.

"We plan to reopen County Road 2615 at 9am tomorrow morning," officials said. "We are hopeful to open County Road 271 by noon tomorrow."

Three homes in the region have been destroyed by the blaze since it started on Friday, but no deaths or injuries have been reported. The fire was only about 10% contained as of Sunday afternoon when Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration and an evacuation order for the area.

Officials confirmed that a pickup truck caught fire alongside the road, sparking this massive brush fire.

High Mountain Ranch residents had to leave their homes on Saturday, many taking children and pets to various shelters. Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church is taking in anyone displaced from their homes.