ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas — Neighbors in Von Ormy are voicing their concerns after they say someone is shooting dogs in their neighborhood.

Rose Martinez works in the area off Box Elder Lane and talks to her neighbors daily on her route. She said they’ve been expressing concerns about someone shooting at their dogs.

“It’s dangerous, and I’m worried,” Martinez said.

Martinez said she was driving down Box Elder Lane on Tuesday and discovered a dog laying on the side of the road.

“You can clearly see a shot wound on its right side,” she said.

The dog, still wearing its collar, was dead.

“A lot of times we just turn our face and just kind of forget about it, and these poor animals shouldn't be forgotten,” Martinez said.

Atascosa County Animal Control Services said officers investigated the scene, but found no evidence the dog was shot. They believe the dog was hit and killed by a car.

Another neighbor who didn’t want to be identified said her dog was also shot last year.

“That’s heartless. I don’t see how you could do that to an animal,” said the neighbor.

The woman said they found the Great Dane a block from their house, shot in the back.

“He was unable to walk. We took him to the vet and found out that he was shot. He was paralyzed from his waist down, and ended up passing away from his injuries,” she said.

Atascosa ACS said they’ve added patrols in the area, and have been rounding up stray dogs, roaming the streets.

Martinez said she doesn’t want to see another neighbor lose a pet, or anyone else to get hurt.

“It’s really dangerous for children that are getting off the school bus or playing,” Martinez said. “I just felt that it was important for safety of the kids and the public.”