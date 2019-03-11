SAN ANTONIO — Multiple fire engines were dispatched to a blaze in Atascosa County that erupted Sunday afternoon, impacting multiple structures on a single property and displacing four people, officials said.

The local fire marshal said no one was injured in the blaze, and firefighters were able to prevent flames from spreading to neighboring Brandy Wine Road properties. However, the homeowner told KENS 5 seven dogs are unaccounted for.

Officials added that there was a series of small explosions after the fire started due to a number of propane tanks on the property.

Courtesy / J. Garcia

The fire marshal is still investigating the blaze, and the cause is still being determined.