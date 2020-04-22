SAN ANTONIO — Police officials say one man is dead and another hurt after gunfire broke out at a southeast-side apartment complex Tuesday night.

The victims have not been identified, but officials with the San Antonio Police Department say they arrived to the scene shortly before 10 p.m. to find the two men shot multiple times. One, a 38-year-old man, died at the scene after EMS efforts to revive him failed.

Another 26-year-old victim who police say was shot twice in the stomach was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Evidence markers covered the ground of the Pecan Valley Golf Club Apartments near Pecan Valley Drive and East Southcross Boulevard Tuesday night, as did shell casings. Police said they found rounds from an AK-47 firearm, as well as at least one type of handgun.

When it comes to potential suspects, they said they have little to go on.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.