AMBER Alert issued for two missing Texas kids, 10 and 11

Ashlynn and Desmond Wells were last seen Monday at 1:15 p.m. Police are looking for Jesse Ray Schmidt, 32. The suspect is driving a black 2012 Honda Civic, BNX 6155.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for two kids, missing from east Texas since Monday afternoon. Ashlynn and Desmond Wells were last seen at 1:15 p.m. with Jesse Ray Schmidt, 32, who is driving a black 2012 Honda Civic with a Texas tag of BNX 6155, police said.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office released these descriptions:

Ashlynn Wells: She is 10, 5'2" and weighs about 109 pounds; has blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing peach T-shirt, peach shorts, gray/pink Nike shoes, has dimples, a scar on her right ring finger and black birthmark on left thigh.

Desmond Wells III: He is 11, 5' 5" and weighs 154 pounds. He has blonde hair, brown eyes and last seen wearing blue/black T-shirt, gray shorts and Wolverine hiking boots. He has a scar on his left shin.

The suspect, Schmidt, 32, is 5'10", weighs 160 pounds, has brown hair, and hazel eyes and is wanted in connection with their abduction.

Schmidt was last heard from in Rusk, Texas.

Law enforcement officials believe these children to be in grave or immediate danger.