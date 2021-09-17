AMBER Alert issued for 12-year-old Converse girl

Alheirie Pomales has been missing since Tuesday morning, Texas authorities say.

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for Alheirie Rodriguez Pomales, a 12-year-old Converse girl missing since Tuesday morning and believed to have been taken by a relative.

Alheirie stands about 5 feet tall, weighs about 100 pounds and has brown eyes with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants, and had a pink-and-gray-colored backpack with her.

Officials with the Texas Dept. of Public Safety say the suspect is Marie Rodriguez Pomales, 28.