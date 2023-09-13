Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old El Paso boy

He is believed to have been taken by a man driving a silver 2014 Dodge Avenger

TEXAS, USA — Authorities are looking for a 1-year-old El Paso boy believed to have been taken by someone driving a silver 2014 Dodge Avenger with license plate SSX8565.

An Amber Alert has been enacted for Amir De La Luz's disappearance. According to information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Amir was last seen along the 4400 block of La Luz Avenue in El Paso around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday. The baby has brown eyes and brown hair, and weighs about 23 pounds.

The suspect, 20-year-old Ariel De La Luz, stands 5 feet, 6 inches; has brown hair and black eyes; and weighs about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing all black clothes, and has prominent face tattoos.

Amir was wearing only a diaper when he was last seen. The relationship between the baby and the suspect is unknown.

If you have any information on Amir's whereabouts, you're urged to call El Paso police at (915) 212-4068.

