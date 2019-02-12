SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio officials say all three people aboard a single-engine aircraft heading to Boerne died after an in-flight emergency caused it to crash shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday.

The victims' identities haven't been revealed, and authorities have not yet determined exactly what happened.

Stinson added that the pilot declared an "alert 2 emergency" on approach, indicating that he had a mechanical or engine issue. The plane hit a warehouse in a "highly commercial area," Stinson said, but no injuries on the ground were reported.

San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said the plane was heading from Sugarland to Boerne.

"As tragic as it is, it could have been much worse," Hood said. "It could have dropped on the freeway. It could have dropped on an apartment complex."

Dozens of respnders were at the scene on the 600 block of West Rhapsody Drive in north San Antonio.

One witness told KENS 5 the plane was "coming in for a landing and it dove to the ground in a second."

Another witness told our crew on the scene that the crash "sounded like metal on metal."

