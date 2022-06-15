Police host class to train civilians on how to survive an active shooter situation

In the wake of Uvalde, interest in active-shooter trainings goes beyond law enforcement and schools. "Now it is on everyone's mind everyday," the officer said.

SAN ANTONIO — Avoid. Deny. Defend.

Those three strategies form the foundation of CRASE, or "Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events." Danny Trevino, a sergeant with the Schertz Police Department, is preparing to teach the nearly-three-hour course Thursday, and his students will go beyond those in law enforcement.

"Now it is on everyone's mind, every day," said Trevino, who will train parents, high school students and other community members this week on what to do when a gunman attacks a public place. "Whether it be a school, place of commerce, anywhere outside—what you could do to save your own life, or the life of others."

First up in Trevino's lesson plan: Avoid.

"Try to get out of the situation," he says. "Always know your exits."

Then, deny the attacker access to where you area, even if it means stacking things against doors.

"Sliding chairs, moving these tables as fast as you can," Trevino said.

Finally, defend. Trevino says that involves looking at what's around you to see what can be used as a weapon.

Since last month's mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Trevino says there is a lot of interest in his class. Among those who will train up on active-shooter response drills for the first time is Nicole Vela, a parent who plans to bring her 15-year-old twins.

"I just want them to be ready. If something happens, I want them to be prepared," Vela said. "Unfortunately, we don't know what tomorrow is going to bring."

Trevino's other tips for the public: Keep your eyes open and be aware of what is going on around you. His class, scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in Schertz City Council Chambers, is free and open to the public.