26-year-old man reported missing at Canyon Lake

The man went missing on Sunday near Boat Ramp 7. There is a search underway involving several agencies to find the victim.

CANYON LAKE, Texas — A search is underway for a 26-year-old man who went missing Sunday in Canyon Lake. According to Comal County Emergency Services Division, several agencies are involved.

In a post on Facebook on Sunday at 7:34 p.m., Comal County ESD said, "Canyon Lake firefighters, Comal County Sheriff Officers and Texas Game Wardens currently searching for a missing 26-year-old male on Canyon Lake near Boat Ramp 7."

This comes as the search for another man is underway in nearby Guadalupe County, who also went missing on Sunday after being swept away in the Guadalupe River while trying to rescue his two sons.