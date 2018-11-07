SAN ANTONIO — Another Tricentennial project is offering San Antonians a chance to make their mark on city history.

A sewing studio is creating a special quilt to mark our 300th birthday and they need your help.

There is no age requirement and you don’t even need to know how to sew.

“I’m working on a skeleton as a project right now,” said 7-year-old Luke Autrey.

He may be young, but he has a talent many adults do not. He’s creating the purple skull with needle and thread.

It will be one important part of a Tricentennial, commemorative quilt.

Once complete, the quilt will be made up of more than 400 squares of fabric. The embroidery is being stitched by hand.

“We wanted to do something for the city that incorporated the things that we love like sewing,” said Abby’s Attic Sewing & Craft Studio owner Jennifer Nicolella. “[We wanted to] also bring the community in to sort of pitch in, put their mark on something that’s nice for San Antonio.”

The quilt is taking shape at a sewing studio on Culebra. Everyone is welcome to join in the fun. Staff members are eager to give a free sewing tutorial to anyone hoping to make their mark on San Antonio history.

“I’ve been out here a few time to work on the quilt and every time I come there’s just, there’s boys, girls, all ages,” said Lisa Tuley who is volunteering to help sew the quilt.

The sewing studio needs more hands to help with the project. There is no due date yet. When it is finished, the quilt will be displayed at several local libraries.

If you would like to sew a square for the quilt, drop into Abby’s Attic.

The studio on Culebra Road is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays.

