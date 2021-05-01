Proud Boys leader released from jail, ordered to stay away from DC

Enrique Tarrio was arrested in D.C. Monday and charged with destruction of property for allegedly destroying Black Lives Matter signs at a protest in December.

WASHINGTON — Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was released from jail Tuesday and ordered to stay away from D.C., except for his trial, according to officials. Tarrio was arrested in D.C. Monday night and charged with destruction of property for allegedly destroying Black Lives Matter signs at a protest in December, according to DC Police.

A judge in D.C. Superior Court ordered that Tarrio be released on his own recognizance.

According to court documents, DC Police knew that Tarrio was in a silver 4-door Honda Crosstour with Virginia tags and pulled him over as he was driving northbound in the 3rd Street tunnel.

"MPD members arrested 36-year-old Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, of Miami, FL," DC Police said in a statement. "He was charged with Destruction of Property related to an offense that occurred on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 in the 900 block of 11th Street, Northwest."

#BREAKING Proud Boys’ leader Enrique Tarrio ordered to stay away from DC, except for trial. Judge just ordered him released on his own recognizance. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/nL40tOFAT0 — Bruce Leshan (@BruceLeshan) January 5, 2021

DC Police also said that when Tarrio was arrested he had "two high capacity .556 caliber firearm magazines," and was charged with "possession of a large capacity ammunition firing device," as well.

Police said the magazines, found inside a backpack Tarrio was carrying, had the capacity to hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition each.

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was allegedly carrying these two high capacity gun magazines when @DCPoliceDept arrested him Monday in the 3rd Street tunnel. @wusa9 He's slated to go before a DC judge shortly. pic.twitter.com/wTFlja8C6T — Bruce Leshan (@BruceLeshan) January 5, 2021

According to DC Police, Tarrio posted to Parler -- a social media networking site with a significant user base of Trump supporters -- that his followers would be in D.C. Wednesday in small teams, wearing all black instead of their usual black and yellow.

Tarrio was named in a lawsuit announced by civil rights groups Monday that alleges the Proud Boys targeted the District’s Metropolitan AME Church by tearing down its Black Lives Matter banner. Proud Boys International, LLC and a number of unidentified Proud Boys members involved in the incident are also listed as defendants in the lawsuit.

DC police say Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio posted to Parler that his followers would be out in force in DC tomorrow, not wearing trademark black and yellow, but in all black, and in small teams across the city. Tarrio calls Proud Boys Lords of War @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/kZHb20nJMA — Bruce Leshan (@BruceLeshan) January 5, 2021

Video taken at the scene shows agitators tearing down and burning the Black Lives Matter banner at the District’s historic Black church on Dec. 12 after a day of pro-Trump protests. The claims are being brought under the D.C. crime statute that forbids trespassing and conversion as well as a federal statute that prohibits intentionally damaging or destroying property of a place of religious worship.

New Details in Proud Boy Arrest: @DCPoliceDept knew Enrique Tarrio was in a Honda Crosstour and pulled him over in the 3rd Street tunnel. Detective says he had two high capacity gun magazines in his book bag. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/3uTGz1VJ4g — Bruce Leshan (@BruceLeshan) January 5, 2021

President and Executive Director of Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, Kristen Clarke, emphasized the importance of Black churches’ impact on the community

“We know that black churches have long played a central role in organizing for racial justice," she said. "They're often at the heart of black community organizing."

Clarke said she hopes the lawsuit will send a message to future instigators.

“The Proud Boys and other violent extremists must understand that they cannot unleash violence with impunity," Clarke said. "We are prepared to use the courts to hold them accountable and stand up for the institutions and people targeted by their racist actions.”

🚨LATEST >> Enrique Tarrio leader of the Proud Boys arrested here in DC...

Charged with Destruction of Property related to burning BLM banner.

At the time of his arrest, he was found to be in possession of two high capacity firearm magazines.#Breaking @WUSA9 @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/8TY2FYfkF7 — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) January 4, 2021