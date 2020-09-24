Protesters march from Austin City Hall in wake of indictment in Breonna Taylor case

A grand jury recommended three counts of wanton endangerment for one officer involved in the case.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, a Jefferson County grand jury recommended three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for Brett Hankison, a police officer who fired shots in the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky.

No other officers involved in the incident were indicted.

In the wake of Wednesday's decision, a protest was planned outside of Austin City Hall around 7 p.m.

Around that time, protesters began arriving, carrying signs stating things like "The system failed you Breonna Taylor. We won't forget u."

Others were chanting "Austin to Louisville, fight for Breonna Taylor."

Around 8 p.m., protesters began marching down Cesar Chavez Street and Congress Avenue. The group later made its way across Second Street with police units behind the crowd.

Police at one point detained a few protesters, though it is unclear what charges they may face.

Warning: This is raw video from the protests and may contain strong language.

Earlier on Wednesday, Austin City Councilmember Greg Casar tweeted, "#BreonnaTaylor deserved justice, and we cannot grow weary saying it over and over again. We who believe in freedom cannot rest."

#BreonnaTalyor deserved justice, and we cannot grow weary saying it over and over again. We who believe in freedom cannot rest.

KVUE also spoke with Chas Moore, founder of the Austin Justice Coalition, who said he was in support of those planning to protest in Austin.

"I hope people go out into the streets. I think we have to keep the pressure on. I think we've seen that protests in Austin have been a proponent of some change when you look at the police budget issues and some other stuff," Moore said. "You know, just be safe."