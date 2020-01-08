Austin protests: Texas DPS, APD increasing presence this weekend

The law enforcement agencies are also working with the National Guard, though it's unknown at this time if the guard will be present at the protests.

AUSTIN, Texas — Extra law enforcement is being brought into Austin this weekend.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said it has received reports of people planning to disrupt peaceful protests. While they support people's right to lawfully protests, to prevent any violence, DPS troopers are teaming up with the Austin Police Department to increase their presence this weekend.

The law enforcement agencies are also working with the National Guard, though it's unknown at this time if the guard will be present at the protests.

A "March to Amplify Black Voices and Defund the Police" is planned for Saturday night, starting on the University of Texas campus.

RELATED:

On Friday, DPS announced that six more people had been arrested in relation to crimes committed during protests at the Texas State Capitol on May 30 and 31. The arrests range from felony criminal mischief to riot and follow several other arrests earlier this month related to incidents at the protests.

Saturday also marks one week since Austin protester Garrett Foster was shot and killed by a man identified Friday as Daniel Perry. Perry claims he was acting in self-defense and no charges have been filed in relation to the shooting.