Live Blog: Protests in San Antonio continue Saturday

An eighth straight day of protesting racial injustice and demanding accountability after George Floyd’s killing is underway in downtown San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — Marking an eighth straight day of protests calling for accountability after the death of Texas native George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, San Antonians are taking to the streets once again on a hot Saturday afternoon in downtown. 

Friday's rally saw protesters march, once again, to San Antonio Police Headquarters as well as the Bexar County Courthouse in the heart of downtown. 

At Thursday's protest, Mayor Ron Nirenberg briefly addressed participants, pledging that he will work for change in an impassioned speech

Live updates begin below:

3:28 p.m.

“We’re gonna be out here until we get this done,” a 24-year-old speaker said at today's rally.

3:08 p.m.

The temporary curfew for downtown San Antonio has been lifted amid an eighth straight day of protesting racial injustice and demanding accountability after George Floyd’s killing.

Read more: Temporary curfew lifted amid continuing protests in downtown San Antonio

2:56 p.m

At least 100 demonstrators have gathered outside SAPD headquarters in downtown San Antonio for an eighth straight day of protesting racial injustice and demanding accountability after George Floyd’s killing. Lots of water on hand on a hot Texas afternoon.  