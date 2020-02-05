SAN ANTONIO — While many businesses are being allowed to reopen, many churches have decided to remain closed for safety reasons, including all parishes under the Archdiocese of San Antonio. But a small group of protesters say it is time reopen the church doors.

The previous decree regarding changes impacting parishes in the Archdiocese of San Antonio due to COVID-19 was to stay in effect until April 30th, but after consulting health authorities and civil officials, Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller extended the decree until May 18th.

Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller said, "If circumstances dictate that the health situation is improving between now and mid-May, I will indicate if an earlier opening date might be possible, or if the decree may need to be continued."

The four protesters who stood in front of the Archdiocese of San Antonio say they want churches open now. Holding signs that read..."The Archbishop has abandoned his flock" and "Archbishop Gustavo open our churches." They refused to speak on camera but did give us a statement.

Part of it reads, "With the closing of churches, the spiritual lives of many of the faithful have been disrupted and neglected. Far too many who wanted or needed the Sacrament of Reconciliation and Anointing of the Sick were denied."

However the Archbishop says he doing it for the health of the parishes. He stated, "The precautions regarding social distancing (at least 6 feet between persons) and limits on crowd size (no more than 10 persons) remain in effect for all liturgies."

The protesters' statement also said, "Those who are ill and those who don't want to take any risks should be allowed to stay home. The remainder of the faithful should not be denied the opportunity to attend Mass and receive the sacraments."

The Archbishop said, "Priests are greatly encouraged to livestream, or use other media, to reach out to the faithful. I am filled with gratitude at some of the ongoing efforts taking place."

Here is the full statement by the protesters:

In times of crisis, the Church has always been on the front lines, not the sidelines. Unfortunately, that has not been the case with the current situation. With the closing of churches, the spiritual lives of many of the faithful have been disrupted and neglected. Far too many who wanted or needed the Sacrament of Reconciliation and Anointing of the Sick were denied. To quarantine the Divine Physician was foolhardy.

The Church’s divine mission is the salvation of souls. That mission has been compromised and undermined due to reckless and arbitrary decisions made by Archbishop Siller and the civil authorities. One can expect to see this abuse of power when the next “crisis” occurs.

Tomorrow we celebrate the Feast of the Good Shepherd. It is time for Archbishop Siller, the shepherd of this diocese, to open our churches and gather the scattered sheep.

We understand that life has always posed many risks, but we are capable of making wise decisions and want to be free to do so. Those who are ill and those who don’t want to take any risks should be allowed to stay home. The remainder of the faithful should not be denied the opportunity to attend Mass and receive the sacraments.

HEALTHCARE RATIONING

We adamantly oppose the action of Archbishop Siller in the signing of a statement issued by the Texas Conference of Catholic Bishops that supports healthcare rationing. The Statement on Scarce Resources urges Governor Abbot to lift the penalties for healthcare rationing. It also gives hospitals carte blanche to decide who gets to live and who gets to die among those infected with the virus, regardless of their reasons for choosing one patient over another.

Archbishop Siller is well aware, by signing this statement, that the individuals who will be targeted will be the elderly, disabled and infirm. These are the most vulnerable. As the main shepherd of this diocese, he ought to know that once human life is treated as a commodity to be manipulated as one chooses, then NOTHING is sacred.

