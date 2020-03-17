Even though the stock market had a good day today, it has been a tumultuous ride for many investors seeing their 401(k)s shrink substantially. But there are ways to protect your money.

Five weeks ago the Dow was well over 29,000 points on its way to 30,000. But then came coronavirus and huge downhill slide, even dropping below 20,000 for a time today. With retirement on the minds of many, we looked into how you can hold onto your hard-earned dough.

Karl Eggerss, the Senior Wealth Advisor and partner at Covenant told us, "Our economy was moving along at a pretty good clip prior to the coronavirus, and it's as if somebody were driving down a toll road and somebody threw a barricade out right in front of the car and the economy has literally ground to a halt."



Start by steering away from panic. Eggerss said, "Usually this is a good opportunity to not only know the portfolio you have in advance, and you should anticipate the volatility coming to some degree."

Evaluate your current setup. Eggerss added, "Have a portfolio that is well rounded so you are not forced to do things in a selloff like we are seeing."

Take advantage of long-term potential. Eggerss told us, "For those that are a little younger they should be using this as an opportunity to acquire stock in the stock market or mutual funds at lower prices."

Build up a cash reserve. Eggerss said, "Or a rainy day fund for about three to six months of your expenses. Especially for those who are being affected by not being able to work and aren't continuing to get a salary, this is where the rainy day fund comes into play so you can get by for three or four months without any income."

Eggerss also says when the financial crisis is over, go back to your portfolio and try to have an even mix of stock and bonds.