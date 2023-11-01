Program aimed at providing economic relief for businesses impacted by ongoing road construction

It's called the Covid-Construction Recovery Grants program and will go before City Council on Wednesday.

SAN ANTONIO — City Council is set to consider a grant which will give economic relief to San Antonio business owners who have been impacted by construction.

This comes amid mounting criticism from bar owners along North St Marys Street, where they claim the construction has been hurting sales.

The roughly $2.5 million dollars may be the relief business owners need after months of construction in downtown.

But first, City Council needs to review the proposal, which is set for 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The proposal is called the Covid-Construction Recovery Grants program and it's designed to offer aid to storefront businesses that are still recovering from the pandemic, as well as those affected by road construction in 14 areas of town.

According to the San Antonio Report, city officials will propose allocating $2.5 million dollars in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

It would give qualifying business owners up to $35,000 dollars to offset losses.

If city council approves the program, City Manager Erik Walsh says he plans to move fast.

Walsh also wants to review how the city coordinates projects with contractor after bar owners recently demanded the contractor working on the St Mary's strip be fired.

