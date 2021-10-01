Prisoner transport bus overturns near George West

Several prisoners could be seen sitting shackled in the grass.

GEORGE WEST, Texas — Several law enforcement agencies are responding to a prisoner transport bus crash on Highway 281 near George West.

It was just after 7:30 a.m. when the TDCJ bus crashed while taking 40 plus prisoners to the Dominguez Unit in San Antonio, according to Sgt. Nathan Brandley with DPS.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department’s AMBUS responded to the scene in its first deployment. The AMBUS is a unique EMS unit that can transport and care for up to 21 patients at one time.

Several prisoners were taken to area hospitals for injuries but no fatalities were reported.