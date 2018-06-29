Pride San Antonio comes right after the city installed an LGBTQ Pride crosswalk on The Strip.
The annual, nationwide fest celebrates LGBTQ communities and culture around the world.
Here's a list of events happening during Pride this weekend!
- PRIDE Bigger Than Texas 2018 Festival, Crockett Park June 30, 11 am - 7 pm
- Peace Love & Pride- Annual Wedding Ceremony, Crockett Park June 30, 3 pm
- 2018 Krystal Kelly Running of the Queens High Heel Race, Crockett Park June 30, 8:45 pm - 9 pm.
- PRIDE Bigger Than Texas Parade Crockett Park June 30, 9 pm (Beginning at Crocket Park and continues along North Main Avenue)
