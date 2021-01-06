x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

Local News

Pride Month: How to celebrate in San Antonio

Here is a list of things and places to go to during Pride Month

SAN ANTONIO — With May officially being over and June 1 kicking off the start of Pride Month, here is a running list of ways you can celebrate here in San Antonio:

Events:

Gay-friendly bars:

LGBTQ+ groups in San Antonio:

Related Articles