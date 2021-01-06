Pride Month: How to celebrate in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — With May officially being over and June 1 kicking off the start of Pride Month, here is a running list of ways you can celebrate here in San Antonio:
Events:
- June 21: Pegasus Pride Pageant, 6 p.m.
- June 23: Free Britney Rally and Show, 12 p.m.
- June 24: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Viewing Party, 7 p.m.
- June 26: Pride Block Party 2021, 4 p.m.
- June 26: RAM Party, 9 p.m.
- June 26: Pegasus presents Fiesta Pride with Roxxxy Andrews, 7 p.m.
- June 26-27: Pride on the Strip block party
- June 30: Give Out Day