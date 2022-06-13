Pride Houston heightens security plans after arrests in Idaho

Pride Houston backs a number of events throughout the month of June, but it all culminates in a big pride festival and parade on June 25.

HOUSTON, Texas — Arrests in Idaho have led organizers of Houston's own Pride event to take a closer look at their security plans.

Pride Houston 365 hosts the third largest pride event in the country. With less than two weeks until their biggest event of the year, organizers are in the final stretch of planning, which, after this weekend’s arrests, includes heightening their security plans.

“We met with the city immediately and we took action to make sure we heightened security, and that we had an emergency response plan in place," Chief Consultant with Mad Hat Haven & Pride Houston 365, Heather J. Taylor said.

“This is a party. This is a celebration. People are screaming, throwing beads, having a good time. The last thing we want anybody to worry about is that there’s not someone watching out for them," Taylor said.

They say the event’s emergency response plan will include uniformed and undercover officers from all different agencies – including Houston police, Harris County Precinct One, Homeland Security and even private security.

And they’ll have watch towers for HPD SpecialOps to keep an eye on everything from above.

“Of course, anything that happens nationally that is coordinated like they just thwarted in Idaho, it always gives you a little extra push about how important planning is," Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen said.

Rosen says his officers are in charge of securing all of the smaller pride events throughout the month, but they’ll also have officers on the ground for the big festival.

“You’re going to see things, visually, people are going to see a law enforcement presence, and then there’s a lot of things happening behind the scenes that nobody ever sees," Rosen said.