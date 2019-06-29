SAN ANTONIO — A Pride festival that's "bigger than Texas" is being held today at Crockett Park.

The "Pride Bigger Than Texas" Pride Parade and Festival is put on every year by Pride San Antonio.

According to the organization's website, Pride SA was formed "to instill pride, celebrate unity, embrace diversity and recognize the contributions of the Gay, Lesbian and Bisexual, and Transgender community in the San Antonio metropolitan area."

The festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. while the parade begins at 9 p.m

Admission to both the festival and parade is free.

Attendees can also enjoy free parking at any San Antonio College surface lot.

For more information on the festival and its entrance policy, head over to Pride San Antonio.