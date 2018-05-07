Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that some Texas gas stations who “price-gouged” customers in the wake of Hurricane Harvey will provide refunds as part of a settlement with the state.

48 gas stations settled with Attorney General’s Office. The gas stations charged between $3.99 and $8.99 for gas at the time of the disaster.

As part of the settlements, each gas station agreed not to price gouge in the future and to pay restitution to consumers.

If you believe you were a victim of price gouging at the hands of any of the gas stations settling with the state should fill out and submit a claim form.

Texans who believe they’ve been scammed or price gouged by any business should call the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Hotline toll-free at (800) 621-0508, email consumeremergency@oag.texas.gov, or file a complaint online at https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/cpd/file-a-consumer-complaint.

