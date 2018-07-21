Tailgate thefts are increasing here in San Antonio, but if you own a truck, the way to stop thieves is inexpensive and easy.

Saturday morning, some off-duty San Antonio Police Officers volunteered their time to install a simple clamp that makes a big difference.

Officers from the Prue Road substation took over a parking lot for the free event that had pickup truck owners lining up. All it takes is knowing where to put the pipe clamp and locking it into place.

“They decided to take over this parking lot today and install theft protection devices on tailgates for free,” District 8 Council Representative Manny Pelaez said. “We've had cars lining up all morning, to come have police officers crawl under their trucks, and, with drills and screwdrivers, install this little device, making it virtually impossible for people to steal those tailgates.”

If you have simple hand tools and someone who can help, you can install the clamp yourself in a matter of minutes. Police say if you have questions, just contact a substation near you for advice.

