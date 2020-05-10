President’s health could be the ‘October Surprise’ that upends election

Voting in Ohio to continue as planned through the election in November

CLEVELAND — We are now roughly a month away from Election Day and perhaps seeing the “October Surprise” that is often discussed in political science. President Trump’s health has caused an unexpected last-minute shakeup in his campaign.

A new NBC/Wall Street Journal Poll puts former Vice President Joe Biden 14 points ahead of President Trump, which is up from an 8-point lead before the debate in Cleveland.

Don Killinger is an Ohio Trump supporter who believes both the President and his campaign will be fine, however.

“He’s a healthy man, him and his wife, I think he’ll pull through it and I don’t think it’s going to affect the campaign,” Killinger said.

The window to register to vote in Ohio is closing, with Monday marking the final day.

This weekend the Caravan of H.O.P.E. was out encouraging people to get involved.

“Even if you don’t think you want to vote, leave your options open by making sure your registration is current and up to date,” said Mike West with the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.

West says you can register online with a driver’s license, at a library, or up to 9 p.m. Monday night at their office, adding the President’s health has not meant any changes on their end.

“We’re going to keep going as normal,” West said. “Any change in direction or any change in how we administer the election would come from the [Ohio] Secretary of State.”

The Ohio Secretary of State is also expected to decide whether to add additional ballot drop boxes across Ohio, so that voters can better socially distance in their counties.