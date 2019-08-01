Weslaco, Texas — President Donald Trump will be traveling to the southern border this week.

The announcement comes on day 17 of the partial government shutdown over funding for a border wall.

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders announced the president will travel to the southern border Thursday to “meet with those on the front lines of the national security and humanitarian crisis.

The White House has not confirmed precisely where he plans to visit.

On Christmas Eve, President Trump said he would be traveling to the Texas border, where he said he will be having a ‘groundbreaking,’ ahead of the State of the Union Address on Jan. 22.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced in late 2018 the issuance of two contracts to two Texas companies to build levee walls topped with a steel bollard fence. Those projects are slated to begin in February in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley.

The president is asking for $5.7 billion for a border wall, which House Democrats have verbally opposed.

President Trump intends to make his case in an address to the nation Tuesday at 9 p.m. Eastern.