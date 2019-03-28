A day after the U.S. Secretary of Education proposed cuts to Special Olympics funding, President Donald Trump has announced the government will continue to provide money.

"It was mind-blowing," a local coach and parent, Damian Abbott, told KENS 5 referring to his thoughts when he initially heard the proposal. "Why would you target an under-served community that's of special needs individuals?"

Earlier this week, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos proposed cutting roughly $18 million in Special Olympics funding out of the education budget. She's made the same request to cut Special Olympics funding for the last two years.

DeVos tried to justify the cuts by saying the Special Olympics already collects more than $100 million every year.

For athletes like 9-year-old Aiden Guzman and his pals, the Special Olympics are everything.

"It means to me that I get to make some friends and I get to do athletic stuff," he told KENS 5 on Thursday.

Although federal funding appears to be safe for now, it's something volunteers and athletes will always work for.

"It doesn't matter how bad your disability is and how high it is," Guzman said. "All that matters is that you got to keep on trying for the Olympics."