President Joe Biden will visit Houston on Friday for update on winter storm recovery efforts

The president and First Lady Jill Biden will meet with local leaders on storm relief efforts and visit a COVID vaccine site.

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden plans to come to Houston Friday in the wake of extensive winter storm damage in the state.

The president and First Lady Jill Biden will meet with local leaders to discuss the winter storm, relief efforts, progress toward recovery, and the incredible resilience shown by the people of Houston and Texas.

Biden has closely monitored the crisis and been in touch with local and state leaders to make sure his Texas visit would not pull resources from the crisis at hand.

“When the president lands in a city in America it has a long tail,” he told reporters on Friday, referring to the entourage of Secret Service agents and staff members.

The devastating winter storm left 31 people dead across Texas, millions without power followed by burst pipes and flooded homes.

One of the victims was 11-year-old Christian Pavon who died in his sleep in a freezing cold house after his family lost power. His parents are suing ERCOT for $100 million.

A week after the deadly storm, Texans are facing outrageous electric bills because their power provider has variable rates.

It's nearly impossible to find a plumber before March and a lot of homes still don't have water.

While in Texas, the President will also visit a COVID health center where vaccines are being distributed.

The White House announcement indicated that more information on timing and location will be forthcoming.