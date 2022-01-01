Prepping for 2022: Bars and liquor stores are ready for San Antonians thirsting for a new year

Contagious variants have not stopped New Year's Eve revelers from seeking a good time. Bars and liquor stores are ready to cash in.

SAN ANTONIO — Paul Singh opened 8 Liquor in June. Even though he owned a convenience store, this is his first New Year's Eve as a liquor store owner.

"My wife took a day off from work to come in and help me," Singh said.

Liquor salespeople and other store owners told Singh to stock up because San Antonians love their holiday libations.

"We did stock up on a lot of champagnes and big-name brands," he said.

Singh said liquor store owners need to make what they can Friday night. On New Year's Day, state law requires them to be closed. So, he's missing a vital profit day.

"The Saturday is originally the busiest day, " he said. "We're closed on Sunday, and that adds a rush."

He's sure San Antonians thirsting for a good time will come into his Babcock Rd location.

Thirteen miles away near downtown San Antonio, Smoke BBQ + Skybar prepares for a robust crowd.

The business is primarily situated outside, and the open seating area appeals to those concerned about heavy downtown celebration crowds transmitting the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

"It's a bit more secluded from the downtown area," Joe Lopez said. "So no matter where you're sitting, whether it's a bench or pavilion area, you're going to get a great view of the city of the downtown area Firework display."

Lopez is the business development and catering manager for the business. Their paid New Year's party can accommodate 3,000 guests.

At $25, they had sold 1,300 before 5 p.m.





